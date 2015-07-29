How to Know When To Leave Your Job

Most of us have done it—stayed in a job so long we started getting complacent, or worse. Then there’s the reverse problem—leaving a job too early and ending up with something that isn’t what we hoped for.

Knowing when to leave your job is a tricky business. I often tell my clients: “Before you jump out of one boat, you’d better make sure the other one floats.” Sometimes opportunities seem like a great fit at first, but when you start spotting leaks you’re already standing on deck with the water pooling swiftly around your ankles.

Here are four ways to know when a move you’re considering is the right one to make at the right time:

Some people try to fight the fact that it’s time to move on and hang on to jobs they’ve outgrown. A lot of people don’t like to give up what they’ve got, whether it’s a high-profile position, a comfortable paycheck, or even just a low-stress job. The bottom line is if you’re no longer growing or helping your company grow, it’s time to go. When growth halts, everyone suffers.

No matter how educated, talented, or successful you are, the way you treat people tells all—integrity is everything.

I was head football coach at Boise State University (BSU) from 1987 to 1992. During that time we had five straight winning seasons and went to the national semifinals. But in the sixth year, we dropped a few notches and had a 5-6 season. After seeing the results, I realized I’d taken the team as far as I could, and I knew it was time for a change for my own sake, too.

No matter how educated, talented, or successful you are, the way you treat people tells all—integrity is everything. If you can’t go home at the end of the day proud of the decisions you’ve made at work, it’s time to consider a move. An organization’s values come from the top, and chances are if the company culture doesn’t square with your values now, it probably never will.

I once coached a high-level manager who struggled with his company’s ethics. He wanted to be a loyal employee and even took positions in two different states in an effort to make the fit work. He was troubled by how employees were treated in an environment where the bottom line was the management’s main concern. Despite sharing his concerns with superiors, no changes seemed to be on the horizon. He wound up resigning from two very lucrative positions, but that turned out to be the right move because his next job was with a company that shared his values.