Next Up On Snapchat Discover: BuzzFeed And Vox [Updated]

Back in January, Snapchat unveiled its Discover tab , which aimed to bring daily news updates from the likes of CNN and ESPN to a younger audience. Now, the company has signed up several new partners–and, according to Re/code , two of those publishers are Buzzfeed and Vox.

Both outlets are already behemoths on social media, and putting their content on Snapchat is a logical next step given that their audiences skew younger. Re/code reports that Snapchat will start hosting content from some of its new partners as early as next week, though it sounds like Vox won’t make its debut till later in the summer. There’s no word yet on when Discover will add BuzzFeed.

To make room for the new entries, Warner Music–one of the content creators already featured on Discover–will be making its exit. Another existing partner, Food Network, may be on the chopping block as well.

Last week, Vox posted multiple Snapchat-related job postings. The Discover feature is a major component of Snapchat’s monetization strategy, as it searches for a way to turn ephemeral photo messages into serious cash. Soon after its launch this year, some Discover channels were bringing in up to a million views per day.

Update: As of July 27, both [i]BuzzFeed and iHeartRadio have been added to Snapchat Discover.[/i]

