“All Work All Play” Doc Tracks The Exploding eSports Phenomenon

Then they did a little research. What they found was a $1 billion global business drawing millions of fans that was rapidly taking root Stateside. “It was not only a great story, but about to blossom in America,” says Creadon. “But it was kind of like going to the Superbowl without having seen the regular season. We said, `Why don’t we tell the story of the 12 months leading up to the next tournament?’ ”

The result is All Work All Play, which first screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in April before premiering in theaters this week.

“Right from the beginning, we decided we were going to make a movie for two people: a 15-year-old gamer and his mom or dad,” says Creadon. “We wanted to make a movie that gamers could celebrate and understand, and point to it and say, `That’s why we love video games.’ At the same time, parents could look at it and say, `Now I get it.’ The trick was finding the right amount of complexity.”

All Work All Play follows some of the leading teams playing League of Legends (LOL), a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game involving fighting and strategy and the most popular of the competitive games, drawing 67 million players a month. A tiny ratio of that worldwide (just 50 in the U.S.) play League at the competitive level in five-member teams, practicing 12 hours a day, and traveling to thousands of smaller tournaments throughout the year in hopes of landing a slot in the annual Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) championship, which pits teams against each other onstage in a stadium, with millions of others watching online. (The largest LOL competition is the World Championship, which last year took place in Seoul and drew 27 million online and broadcast viewers.)

(L-R) ESL’s Joshua Gray and Michal Blicharz, filmmaker Patrick Creadon, a Cloud 9 pro gamer, Cloud 9’s Jack Etienne during the post-film Q&A. Photo: Susan Karlin

The documentary covers the year leading up to the 2015 IEM tournament that took place in San Jose in March. ESL, the world’s largest eSports tournament organizer, runs the IEM and funded the film for an undisclosed budget. ESL premiered the film—alongside a StarCraft II demonstration match and post-film Q&A—last Tuesday at its Burbank, CA offices to an audience of gamers and colleagues that also live-streamed to 700 theaters in America and Canada. (StarCraft features a bit in the film as well.) Next week it rolls out to another 800 theaters in Europe and Asia. People can find out where the film is showing at esportsincinema.com.

“The film tells the story of a new digital frontier and the ripple effects of what broadband has brought us,” says ESL producer and host Joshua Gray, who appears in the film. “It’s a new sport that’s global, multicultural, and really engrained in the millennial generation playing video games. It captures a small part of what the scene is like today. League is a very popular game, but one game of many.”