Watch This Table Expand And Contract Like An Accordion

Like sleight of hand, transformable furniture has the power to instantly enthrall. There’s something captivating about stationary objects suddenly coming to life .

“Mutability in a piece of furniture should serve a purpose, but the act of transformation should be a kind of dance,” Ian Stell writes on his website. The New York–based furniture designer has created a couple of kinetic tables based on the motion of a pantograph, a tool used for copying.

To choreograph the motions, Stell maps out the lattice pattern on a computer to get the precise measurements, then builds the table with slats pinned on pivoting hinges. For the Sinan table, he layered oak slats together and joined them with brass rods. So that everything flows smooth as butter, Stell works with tolerances of 0.005 of an inch.

The price tag this visual trickery commands is no laughing matter though—$20,000 for the Big Pivot table. Lucky for you, watching GIFs of the furniture in action is free.