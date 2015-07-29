From Sculptor To Product Designer: The Case For Unusual Career Paths

Urska Srsen, the 25-year-old cofounder of Bellabeat , wanted to be a sculptor from the time she was nine. Not an artist, not a painter—specifically, a sculptor. At that age, she attended an art class in her native Slovenia, taught by a grande dame of the Ljubljana art world. “She was so impressive,” recalls Srsen. “She just inspired me to be like her.”

Urska Srsen Photo: Courtesy of Urska Srsen

She told a friend of her mother’s, a fairly successful artist, her youthful plans, and he replied that it was a “horrible idea,” and that she’d “always be hungry.” “I was like, ‘OK, whatever . . . ’” recalls Srsen. Her commitment to her goal deepened. She set her sights on Ljubljana’s art academy, and began to prepare for the acceptance examinations, studying not just sculpting but drawing and other skill sets.

She studied clay figurative sculpture, but increasingly her interest was in abstraction and unusual materials. Attracted by modernist sculpture, she began to make works from materials scavenged from around her family’s apartment. “I was fascinated by the material itself, how you can manipulate the matter with your own strength,” she says. She became engrossed by that relationship between materials and the human body: the push and pull; the give and take.

At 19, Srsen finished high school and applied both to medical school (her mother is a perinatal doctor) and the art academy. She was admitted to both, but in a last-minute panic over life security, chose medical school. Almost immediately, she regretted it. For technical and bureaucratic reasons, she actually had to transfer from the medical school to the art academy. She trudged to the medical school to initiate the transfer. The medical school staff thought she was crazy. She trudged over to the art school to complete the transfer. The art school staff also thought she was crazy.

Photo: Courtesy of Urska Srsen

She threw herself into her art studies at the art academy. It was a rigorous, structured curriculum: classes all day, practice all night, with cross-training in various mediums. “It was quite intense. They train you really hard,” she says.

Soon, she applied to study abroad at the Academy of Fine Arts in Helsinki, Finland, starting there in 2010. There, she found a more relaxed approach. And she began to find the material that she loved to work with most: wood.

“I became fascinated with the material.” She liked to play with an audience’s conception of what wood is, and what it could be. She’d take a giant log, for instance, manipulate it and light it a certain way. A viewer approaching the work would initially be struck with a sense of heaviness . . . only to realize that it had been completely hollowed out, rendered flimsy even, by Srsen’s handiwork with a chainsaw.