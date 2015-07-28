Vine’s Quiet, Stealthy Pivot

With Vine, capturing life in motion is fun and easy. . . . They’re little windows into the people, settings, ideas and objects that make up your life.

Having been acquired by Twitter three months before its launch, the video app, which asks users to share six-second looping videos, had adopted the same social media paradigm as its owner. Like Twitter, Vine lowered the bar for an average Internet user to publish content. Like Facebook or Instagram, the expectation was that you would post about your life. “Each interaction, feature and design element should help you share the moments of your lives,” one of Hofmann’s cofounders, Rus Yusupov, wrote shortly after launch in a blog post about Vine’s design philosophy. Ben Sheats, then Vine’s iOS director (now director of engineering), repeated the mantra in another update, writing that “Vine was built for one purpose: to make it easy for people to capture life in motion and share it with the world.”

That was then. Two short years later, a lot has changed for the company. Hoffman and another of Vine’s cofounders, Colin Kroll, have both left day-to-day roles at the company. And Vine is not anything like the “Instagram of video” it was widely interpreted to be at launch. “It’s more like the entertainment industry,” Jason Mante, Vine’s head of UX, told Fast Company in a recent interview. “We have a more heavy concentration of people who are creating stuff for lots and lots of people.”

The product’s focus has also changed, he says, to support content creators who intend to entertain rather than share, and viewers who participate by interacting with content rather than necessarily posting it themselves. “We didn’t really know what it was going to be,” Mante says of Vine’s early days. “So it was kind of a ‘wait and see what happens’ thing. Clearly, the more entertaining focus, when it comes to creating content, took the lead, and that’s something we responded to.”

Some of these changes have been subtle, like optimizing for high-quality video over quickly uploading video, and the introduction of a new camera, in 2014, that allowed users to use content that wasn’t shot in the app—thereby freeing them to use professional tools to shoot and produce their Vines. “Loops,” a metric Vine created last year that counts the number of times a video plays, allows users to impact the post by viewing it, and then watch the numbers tick upward.

Other investments in viewership have been more obvious. In November, Vine introduced a feature called “favorites” that sends users push notifications when accounts they’ve starred publish new Vines. It’s both a way to more easily follow a story—which on Vine tend to unfold as many short clips told from the perspective of a character or through references to other Vines–and a way to encourage users to open the app even if they aren’t posting content. “It was one of the early product releases we did that was really focused on the viewer,” Mante says. “It’s not the assumption that everybody creates.”

As the product has changed, so has the vocabulary around it.

Vine has also revamped its search function so that instead of returning only accounts and hashtags, like Twitter, it also returns content, with Vines that viewers can play right on the page. In January, it launched a separate app for kids–a move from Netflix’s playbook, not Twitter’s.