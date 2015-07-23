Instagram Is Bringing #Curvy Back

Instagram users were up in arms last week when the app elected to block the popular #curvy hashtag–but no longer. The photo-sharing platform has reversed its decision, after a deluge of complaints made clear that the bulk of photos tagged with #curvy were body-positive images.

Earlier this week, an Instagram spokesperson explained to Re/code that the hashtag was banned due to an excess of inappropriate content. “In this case, #curvy was consistently being used to share content that violates our guidelines around nudity,” the spokesperson said. The company revokes the ability to search for certain hashtags if their results show pornographic or inappropriate content in excess.

According to the Washington Post, Instagram unblocked the hashtag following a mass outcry from users. More than 300 million images are posted to the site daily, and both Instagram and parent company Facebook follow a middle-of-the-road content policy that steers away from controversial content.

While there does exist a healthy subculture of adult content on Instagram, the service risks a significant backlash from users when popular hashtags are removed as part of anti-porn crackdowns.

[via the Washington Post]