Today in Tabs: Struggle Takes

Hi @nicknotned I’m the interim EIC of your blog Gawker. It’s been 36 hrs since Max & Tommy resigned & you have not said one word to me. Hi!

The worst genre of personal essay is “My 9/11 Experience,” and the worst place to write an essay is Twitter, so Joshua Clover’s entertaining and readable 200+ tweet essay “#HowIQuitSpin“ is a remarkable achievement that no one should ever try to duplicate. Ever.

First Look’s president of audience and products, John Temple, having converted Pierre Omidyar’s $250 million new media empire back into just Glenn Greenwald’s blog, announced “my job is done here!” and confidently strode off into a supply closet.

We at Racket Teen wish John Temple all the best as he leaves First Look Media to spend more time ineptly managing his family — Racket Teen (@RacketTeen) July 22, 2015

Today in Animals: Here’s a swarm of locusts so big it’s visible on weather radar, in Texas: “America’s Plague State.” A baby seal was rescued from a cow pasture by Lincolnshire residents, who are Hobbits. (Three of you are like “oh I say, how droll!” right now, I see you.) A minion in The New Yorker is Silvia’s greatest troll. Bros are technically animals, right? Tomorrow in animals: mass drowning (this tab is today’s second-best reason for despair).

Instagram is going to be such a sad place when all these dogs start to die around the same time. — Rachel Sweeney (@Sweenepup) July 22, 2015

Today’s best reason for despair is: “James Franco Has Written a Book About Lana Del Rey.” Wired’s Andy Greenberg had a Jeep hacked on regular public roads, which seems like maybe not the best idea? Batman: “He throws darts shaped like his brand logo. He’s Jeff Bezos on steroids and paint-thinner fumes. He is a choad.” Twitter threw a frat party, because everyone will just keep doing the same crap over and over forever I guess. “Is this a selfie?” is a very easy question to answer so let’s never ask it again. Kyle Chayka is looking for Brooklyn freelancers to share a coworking space so get in on that if you are a Brooklyn freelancer, which you probably are. And former Tabs intern Karen K. Ho has a feature about Jennifer Pan’s plot to kill her parents in Toronto Life, which is basically The New Yorker of Toronto, but with fewer minions.

Streaming: Titus Andronicus’s “The Most Lamentable Tragedy“

Today’s Song: Despot, “House of Bricks“