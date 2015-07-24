Taylor Swift, Instagram, And A Social Media Car Crash: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

We’ve showcased a whole host of creative twists on the simplicity of Instagram over the past few months–the platform has served as an enabler of everything from choose-your-own adventures to virtual races through city streets. This week’s roundup of creative highlights brings us two more inventive Instagram-based projects, including a spectacular 360-degree tours of national parks via Land Rover to an almost absurdly complicated real-life machine from Forever 21 that translates Insta pics into something quite unexpected. Alongside this, GE, an old hand at fearless tech experimentation, throws itself into drones and Periscope.

Read more about these and the rest of our picks for this week’s best in brand creativity.

What: A new feature film-style spot for AT&T’s anti-texting and driving campaign, “It Can Wait”.

Who: AT&T, BBDO New York

Why we care: Even though the spot is much longer than most at almost four minutes, the level of tension, which increases as the story unfolds, is remarkable in such a short space of time. You just know ‘something’ is going to happen. But when the moment arrives, it is as shocking as the crash scene towards the end of No Country for Old Men. The languid introduction to the six characters and snapshots of their ordinary lives set against the brutal accident gives us a sense of the widespread havoc that can be wreaked by glancing at your cell at the wrong moment. When the sequence is played in reverse it’s plain how it all could have been avoided. It really can wait.

What: A giant machine that holds 6,400 spools of ribbon-like ‘thread’ and uses them as pixels to display Instagram pics tagged #F21ThreadScreen.

Who: Forever 21, Breakfast

Why we care: Any organization that builds a unique machine from scratch using eight times as many parts as a car, and brings Instagram portraits to the old-school medium of thread, deserves a shout-out. As one commenter on the brand’s YouTube explainer said: ”That’s the coolest waste of time I have ever seen.”

What: Individual Instagram accounts stitching together dozens of photos and accompanying videos, into seamless panoramas. Each tells the story of a journey through a specific area.

Who: Land Rover, Y&R New York

Why we care: It is genuinely delightful and refreshing to see platforms such as Instagram used in creative new ways. The Instagram accounts (@SolitudeInSawtooth and @BrotherhoodOfWonderstone) showcase an innovative and adventurous kind of storytelling, giving viewers a fresh perspective and a revived sense of wonder at the beauty of the great outdoors.