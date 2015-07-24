Here’s Lara Croft And Other Video Game Heroines With More Realistic Bodies

There are women with teeny-tiny waists, legs, and arms, and there are women with extremely large breasts and hourglass hips–and if you play a lot of video games, you tend to see a whole lot of women who magically possess all of those characteristics, and more. In video game world, in other words, there’s no shortage of downright unrealistic figures paraded in front of your very eyes.

Those images aren’t exactly healthy to look at, if you’re a boy who expects that women in the real world will have bodies that feature those proportions–or, more importantly, a girl growing up with the expectation that you’re supposed to be able to develop a Lara Croft-like body. And the eating disorder awareness website Bulimia.com decided to see what those bodies might look like if there proportions were more realistic–if, say, the Lara Crofts (and Sonya Blades, Jades, and Grand Theft Auto “Bikini Girls”) of the gaming world had legs, arms, and torsos that more closely resembled what world-class athlete/adventurers would be likely to develop.

As the creators of the Photoshop series state on the site, “Some gaming studios boast their hyper-realistic lighting techniques, touting natural cloud movements as the latest features of their games. And with that kind of attention to detail, it makes us wonder, why can’t they accurately portray the female body? For example, plus-sized women are a rarity in video games, and when one does show up, she’s typically unusual looking. More often it seems video games are home to ultra-slim waistlines only. If video game creators are going to pride themselves on accurate digital representations, then it’s time for them to get real about women.”

Finally: video game heroines who are aspirational for looking like they could actually kick your ass in a fight, not for their fantasy proportions.