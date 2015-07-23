The Latest Trailer For ‘Mockingjay Part 2’ Teases The Calm Before The Storm

Box office observers have had a lot to watch so far this summer: Jurassic World inches closer to becoming the second film to overtake Titanic‘s once-thought-unbreakable record, Avengers: Age Of Ultron sits comfortably at #8 in the “top grossing films of all time” list, and even the somewhat unlikely Furious 7 made a boatload of cash. But when summer’s over, that list of record-setting 2015 box office releases could well continue to grow–and one of the films likely to claim a prominent spot is The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2.

The second trailer for the final installment in the blockbuster franchise was released this morning, and it zigs where most action/adventure trailers tend to zag these days. With three previous films under its belt, the second Mockingjay preview spends less time pumping the audience up with quick-cuts and explosions, and more time building an atmosphere for the film: The two-and-a-half minute spot spends its first 90 seconds teasing out the character conflicts and drama of the finale, before it starts blowing things up and ratcheting the tension. At this point, it’s safe to assume that most people who are excited about The Hunger Games are excited about all of The Hunger Games, and that includes creepy Donald Sutherland monologues and dramatic Jennifer Lawrence glowering. It’s the sort of slick, confident, well-paced trailer-making that the Districts need right now.