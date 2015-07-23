advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Can you combat burnout?

Can you combat burnout?
By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

We’ve all been there: you’re at the end of your rope with no ground in sight. So, how do you prevent a breakdown before it happens? The biggest thing is recognizing the signs and taking measures to stop it before it begins to affect your career. Watch this video to find out the best—while not so obvious—ways to prevent impending burnout.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life