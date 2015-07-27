5 Gorgeous Hospitals That Show How Good Design Can Improve Patients’ Lives

If you’ve ever been wheeled into an ER room on a stretcher and spent hours staring at a windowless gray wall, you’re already aware that traditional hospitals haven’t exactly been designed to be comforting. But that’s changing. Forward-thinking hospitals are realizing that good design that improve patients’ mood can actually help people get well faster.

“In the past, the design of health care facilities was focused more on supporting the patient care team than the actual patient,” says Scott Habjan, associate director at Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, who served as jury chair for the recent AIA National Healthcare Design Awards. The winning designs all give patients more attention, based on research that shows the physical environment can help patients feel less stressed, take less pain medicine, and improve more quickly.

“Qualities like natural light, views to nature, and quiet and clean patient rooms all contribute to a positive patient experience,” Habjan says. “Planning that keeps caregivers closer to the patient and environments that give them a sense of control serve to support the healing process. Conversely, facilities designed without the patient in mind can be particularly stressful and depressing to someone already in a vulnerable state.”

Read about a few of the award winners to see examples of facilities thinking differently:

Benjamin Benschneider

To help keep terrified kids calm, the main atrium and hallways of this hospital’s pediatric ER department in Spokane, Washington is filled with wood, warm colors, and plenty of natural light. A “healing garden” offers families a green space for relaxing, with views from above for children who can’t go outside. Hospital rooms are filled with bright art. (Design by Mahlum.)