Watch This Age-Reduction Effects Video Give a Woman “Benjamin Button” Disease

Of all the special effects marvels in Marvel’s latest comic adaptation Ant-Man, one of the most riveting was Michael Douglas’s face. Specifically, the fact that the filmmakers managed to shave off at least 20 years from it without any surgery. Age-reduction has actually long been a clutch effects skill to possess, though, and a new video shows an up-and-coming technician’s facility with the digital fountain of youth.

Using the visual effects software Nuke, digital compositor artist Rousselos Aravantinos recently ran a de-aging experiment that shaved years from actor Michele Valley’s life. (Well, at least on screen.) Wrinkles, laugh lines, grey hair, neck pockets–they’re all gone and replaced by a shiny, smooth surface. Even more impressive, Aravantinos did so without applying the facial markers used in motion-capture for easier digital enhancement. In the resulting video, the artist weaves in sections of Valley’s unadorned face for comparison, and the difference is startling. He pretty much gave her Benjamin Button disease, but hopefully not in a Dorian Gray kind of way.





Watch Aravantinos’s video on facial reshaping below: