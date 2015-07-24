The Scientifically Proven Way To Have The Best Vacation Ever

Vacations are pretty great already. But as psychological researchers discover more about how the human brain works, we’re gaining insights into exactly how to crank up the enjoyment factor–and why you should. Here are nine strategies for getting the most bliss out of your precious vacation days, and returning without needing a vacation from your vacation.

Anticipation accounts for a major chunk of human happiness. One study of vacationers found (no surprise) that they were happier than people who weren’t getting away, but almost all of the happiness boost happened before the vacation itself. When you think about the fun you’ll be having, you feel much of the same joy the experience itself will bring. The difference is that it can last a lot longer. So pick the dates for your vacations well in advance, and revel in thinking about what you’ll do.

A once-in-a-lifetime trip, like a month in New Zealand, would be amazing. But the “once-in-a-lifetime” aspect of such vacations limits their overall contribution to happiness. Research increasingly finds that we return to previous happiness levels fairly quickly (we spend life on the “hedonic treadmill”), and so smaller pleasures experienced frequently contribute more to overall well-being than major but less infrequent ones. Another study found that the health and wellness benefits of a vacation peaked at about eight days in. So look for already-shortened workweeks for getaways so you can plan several eight-day vacations (weekend plus workweek plus weekend) in a year for the price of three to four vacation days a pop.

In his TedX talk on the nature of time, former Olympic speed skater John Coyle notes that when we were 8 years old, summer seemed to last forever. Now, not so much. So how to make time slow down? For an 8-year-old all is new, and time goes slowly as the brain processes all these new adventures. Adults stick to routines. A vacation is a great opportunity to consciously plan in new experiences, be they kayaking, zip-lining through a rainforest, learning to make cheese, whatever.

Researchers who asked people to report their moods through the day found that they were happiest when relaxing, socializing, exercising, doing spiritual activities, and eating (oh, and when engaged in “intimate relations” as well). So around your adventures, make time for great meals, some relaxed reading, quiet contemplation, and connecting with the people you are traveling with–particularly any you happen to be romantically involved with.