Taiwanese Animators Take On Gawker Drama—Poop-Flinging Babies With Machine Guns Included

If you haven’t been following every twist and turn of GawkerGate 2015 , fear not: The excellent Taiwanese Animators have summarized the whole ridiculous situation for your viewing pleasure. Hairy, half-naked monster-creature-thing? Check. Saber-wielding robot? Yerp. Babies flinging poop and firing machine guns? Mais, oui.

Okay, none of these characters features in the (still ongoing) actual controversy, which was sparked by the publication of an article outing a magazine executive on the site, and has led to the resignation of two top editors. But it’s the most artful take on the whole sorry saga that we’ve seen yet. And it’s certainly more entertaining.

Here we have our protagonist, Ethical Journalism Bot, who swiftly took aim at the Gawker story with his machine gun (and by machine gun, we mean tweets).

And here we have the Gawker writers, who responded to the post’s deletion with cries of editorial independence. Also, by flinging their poop.

Last, we have the the Gawker Monster himself, the driving force behind this scandal of scandals. Although the real scandal here just might be the Monster’s patchy body hair—waxing job gone wrong? Or a metaphor for questionable decisions of all kinds?