Clean Your Way To “Aha” Moments

In the Virgin Islands, where the entrepreneur Curvel Baptiste grew up, there was a less firm distinction between outside and in. “Everyone had a porch, or a huge backyard,” he says. And often, the outside made its way in: dirt and dust, blown in from the street. Baptiste’s most common chore was to sweep the porch. The stakes were high: if he didn’t get the chore done in time, he said, “you were gonna get the belt.”

It’s surprising, then, that in adulthood, sweeping had become the activity Baptiste turns to when he needs a refuge, a respite, or a new creative idea for his business. “It’s where I’ve found freedom,” he says.

Baptiste began visiting New York often in his teenage years, traveling for tennis tournaments; by the ’90s he’d settled in the city more or less permanently. He lived for a while with an aunt in Rockland county; she, too, remains a broom fanatic, swearing by them above vacuums. “Traditions carry over,” says Baptiste. “To them”—islanders—”sweeping is almost faster than vacuuming. ‘Oh, you have to pull the vacuum out, plug it in, roll it around . . . But the broom is right next to the refrigerator!’”

So. even as he moved to the States, land of modern electric cleaning appliances, the sweeping habit stuck. But it wasn’t until about eight years ago that Baptiste realized that, much like for Harry Potter, a kind of magic happened whenever he picked up a broom.

He remembers it well: he had been walking down Broadway vaguely riffing with a friend about a footwear brand idea, but “there was nothing there,” he says. He went home, and set to sweeping . . . and suddenly the ideas kept flooding him. “A lightbulb lit up. I was like, oh my god. I got the name, I know who we should target . . .” Soon after, he launched Milkshake Footwear, a sneaker brand aimed at women who were fond of men’s shoes, but found them too wide.

At first, Baptiste didn’t make too much of the coincidence between his creative burst and the broom. But as the months went by, soon his friends and collaborators began to notice a pattern. He’d be working with his business partner out of his living room, would set to solve a problem—and would only have his breakthrough while leaning over a broom. “It happened a few times, and he’d tell me, ‘Hey! You just did that while you were sweeping!’”

Soon, he made a more formalized ritual of it. “Some of my best ideas came when I was sweeping,” he recalls. The creativity flows “when it’s just me and that broom, with no noise, no clutter.” When Milkshake grew enough to need office space, Baptiste insisted there be no carpets, only wooden floors, the better for sweeping. “At lunch time, when people left, I would sweep,” he says.