Land Rover’s New Instagram Campaign Takes You Inside National Parks In A Way You Haven’t Experienced Before

There’s adventure to be found in the outdoors, and there are few brand names that literally say “adventure in the outdoors” better than the words “Land Rover.” The original British luxury SUVs were built to resemble military vehicles, and have been used by the UK’s Ministry of Defense for years–which means that appealing to people who want to feel like they’re embarking on an epic outdoor adventure every time they get behind the wheel is built into the company’s DNA.

To capture that, Land Rover has experimented with Instagram, previously creating an interactive adventure called “Adventuregram.” Now, working with Y&R New York, the brand has launched a pair of Instagram accounts that use the medium in an entirely new way–to demonstrate just how remarkable the outdoors is (and how at home their vehicles look in an environment like Sawtooth National Forest or the mountains and canyons of Kanab, Utah). The campaign stitches together dozens of Instagram photos on each account, into a seamless, epic panorama that captures the visual wonder of each location in ways that it’s rare to glimpse–along with videos that create a (fictional) narrative about the adventures that the Land Rover motorists are embarking upon in each location. As immersive storytelling in a new tech medium goes, the campaign–at @solitudeinsawtooth and @brotherhoodofwonderstone–is a way to see the beauty of nature in a way that few, whether they’re behind a 4×4 or not–get to see.