advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Why Can’t We Fix The Gender Wage Gap?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Studies show that women typically make 77 to 81% of their male peers for comparable work. In extreme cases that gap may stretch to 90% and beyond. Luckily, there are some places we see true equality and improvement–and they should serve as inspirations to other industries. Thanks, Wimbledon!

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life