Spotify Partners With EDM Site Beatport

Spotify is entering into a partnership with electronic music site Beatport, to boost its EDM offerings in the company’s latest volley at Apple Music.

The content distribution deal, revealed Wednesday, brings all of Beatport’s music and video offerings–including material from events hosted by parent company SFX Entertainment–to the streaming platform. Much of Beatport’s content, up until now, was exclusive to the site.

“Millions of Spotify users are going to love this unique music and video content that only Beatport can bring,” Spotify’s chief content officer Ken Parks said in a statement. “Two billion times every month, our listeners discover an artist they’ve never heard of through a Spotify playlist. I’m really pleased that we can include Beatport’s new music exclusives to our deep catalogue of both rising and established artists.”

Beatport introduced its own streaming service earlier this year, so this move may seem odd–but scoring a partnership with Spotify will significantly boost the site’s profile.

