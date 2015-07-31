Career Advice From The Nation’s “Fastest” Intern

If you’ve never heard of the yearly “Running of the Interns,” stop what you’re doing and enjoy the hilarious, GIF-saturated recap of what has to be the best intern task of the year.

Lauren Langille Photo: via Linkedin

Every summer, broadcast interns across Washington, D.C. put on their best running shoes and head to the courthouse in order to run copies of the Supreme Court decisions to their respective news networks since there is no recording allowed inside the building. Interns race against each other, and the clock, to see who can deliver the decisions the fastest, in turn making their networks the first to break the news to the world.

This year, the winner of the Running of the Interns was Lauren Langille, a 25-year-old CNBC intern and graduate student at the University of Missouri. Langille was the first to deliver the King v. Burwell decision, which upheld Affordable Care Act subsidies, as well as Obergefell v. Hodges, which ruled that the Constitution guarantees a right to same-sex marriage across the nation. We caught up with Langille (no pun intended) to find out what it’s like to be a part of such an intense tradition and any advice she has for future interns.

How would you explain the Running of the Interns?

Lauren Langille: This is a unique event for interns who work at TV news outlets. The Supreme Court (SCOTUS) is very traditional in the way they deliver major rulings. Cameras or any type of recording devices are not allowed in the court, so the closest they can set up is the public sidewalk. Since opinions of the court are disseminated through paper hard copies, our only option is to have the decision delivered from the press room inside to the reporters waiting outside for their live hit. I am the only intern at CNBC in Washington, D.C., so the job was given to me.

You’re competing alongside your fellow interns. What’s the relationship like between all of you?

Langille: This whole process takes less than an hour. Other than that time we were together at the Court, I have never interacted with the interns from other news organizations before. We were more concerned about getting our job done for our news outlet!