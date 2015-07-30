10 Words That Will Make You Sound Smarter At Work

There is a special art to choosing the perfect word for a situation, particularly in the workplace. You want your vocabulary to be impressive but not so impressive it garners scoffs, professional but not stiff. It has to sound natural in context, like you’ve used it before. You want people to understand what it means, but maybe Google it “just to make sure.” Most importantly, it has to make sense, connotation very much included. If you’re looking to stretch your workplace vocabulary without sounding like a pretentious asshole, here are some suggestions.

1. Caustic /ˈkôstik/ adjective: sarcastic in a scathing and bitter way. Synonyms: derisive, acerbic, abrasive

Example: I didn’t appreciate the caustic tone of that email.

Note: Yes, it also means “able to burn or corrode organic tissue by chemical action” or “formed by the intersection of reflected or refracted parallel rays from a curved surface,” but this is less likely to be applicable in the workplace. Unless of course you are a chemist or physicist, in which case a liberal arts major who works in book publishing is unlikely to be of much assistance anyway.

2. Idiosyncrasy /idēəˈsiNGkrəsē/ noun: a distinctive or peculiar feature or characteristic of an individual, place, or thing. Synonyms: peculiarity, oddity, eccentricity

Example: Ah, just another charming idiosyncrasy of our printers I see. [sarcasm]

3. Paradoxical /par-uh-DOK-si-kuhl/ adjective: having the nature of a paradox; self-contradictory. Synonyms: contradictory, incongruous, anomalous