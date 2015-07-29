The Situations Where Company Perks Outweigh A Low Salary

These days, work environment is a huge consideration when contemplating a new job. Especially when companies are increasingly offering some pretty amazing perks —like free daily lunch, game rooms, nap pods, on-site gyms, and other enticing extras.

These add-ons add up for companies: According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, benefits, on average, cost employers $10.61 per hour per employee and accounted for the 31.7% of employee compensation in March 2015. (Within that overall benefit figure, health insurance only cost employers between 89 cents and $3.71 per employee per hour on average.)

But what are perks really worth to you and how can you evaluate them in a way that’s smart for your professional growth? We turned to veteran career advisor Darrell Gurney for the answers you need when weighing those oh-so-tempting offer bonuses.

[Related: These 5 L.A. Companies Have the Best Perks For Women]

Companies in the biopharma and technology sectors commonly lowball salaries but offer generous stock options, whether publicly traded or pre-IPO. Make sure you get the details on the vesting schedules, how many total shares there are, and the company’s last valuation (if not publicly traded) so you can really understand what those stock options mean.

[Related: 12 Things You Can Negotiate For Yourself (In Addition To Salary)]

Remote/offsite work, flextime, and more vacation are often used as perks that can sway a candidate towards a lower salary. And for good reason: According to recent studies, 35% of millennials actually work every day of their paid time off and four in 10 workers habitually don’t use all of their vacation. So, while the offer of more PTO or flextime may seem attractive, it’s only a perk if you take advantage of it, right? If you work during your vacation and you’re getting paid less, that’s a win-win for your employer . . . and a lose-lose for you.