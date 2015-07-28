5 Ways To Make Working Remotely Actually Work

Where are you working right now? On your sofa? In a coffee shop with your earbuds in? From your tablet on an outdoor patio? If you work virtually—that is, “telecommute”—you’re part of a fast-growing trend in the modern workforce. But like any new working practice, making telecommuting part of your usual routine takes some discipline and diligence.

According to research by the financial software company Intuit, nearly a quarter of U.S. workers telecommute for at least a few hours every week. Today, 67% of companies allow at least some employees to work at home occasionally, up from 50% in 2008, and 38% allowed some workers to do so on a regular basis, up from 23%, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In some places, telecommuting is already at the heart of the employee experience. About 43% of Aetna’s employees take part in work-at-home and other virtual arrangements, which the health care company has allowed for the past two decades. The software company GitHub boasts a fully distributed workforce of over 260 people working across the globe.

Those and other organizations see telecommuting as a great way for employees to keep a healthy work-life balance. But that flexibility can also create a few new challenges. Here are five strategies for working effectively while you’re telecommuting.

“Communication is both the biggest obstacle and the solution to developing trust within remote teams,” Sara Sutton Fell, CEO of FlexJobs, tells me. Don’t try to use only one tool to connect to your colleagues. Email, chat, phone, web, and video conferencing each have their own place. Pick a communication tool that will make sure the type of message you need to convey is heard and understood.

Email is great for tactical information, project updates, and sharing data. The phone works well when you need to brainstorm or solve a messier problem. Video conferencing is ideal for several people tackling a challenging topic and for sharing difficult news. Not only will you need to get comfortable using each of these technologies, you’ll have to decide which ones work best in which situations. And don’t wait for your manager or co-worker to initiate a conversation—get ahead of the ball and reach out first.

If you’re a manager, it can be difficult to stay present and available when you’re telecommuting. Reach out to your team members regularly to set clear goals and expectations, offer support and assistance, and show you care about them as people, not just employees.