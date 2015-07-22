Amazon’s Prime Credit Card Gives You 5% Cash Back

Re/code picked up on the news and found that Amazon had not done extensive marketing for the new card. The 5% cash back bonuses come in the form of monthly statement credits, and are applicable to all Amazon.com purchases–even those that aren’t made through Prime. It’s worth noting that the 5% cash back is on Amazon’s internal store credit card, which is a separate product from the extremely popular Amazon Chase credit card (which offers 3% cash back on all Amazon purchases). The move, which has remained relatively quiet by Amazon’s aggressive marketing standards, seems like a response to the 5% discount card offered by Target.

In other news, Amazon announced today that it is expanding its home services marketplace, bringing it to a total of 15 metropolitan areas in the U.S. Home Services, which debuted in March, turns the company into a middleman for contractor services ranging from plumbing to carpentry, and is aimed at competitors like Angie’s List, Yelp, and Thumbtack. This model will likely shield Amazon from the legal troubles besieging on-demand cleaning services like Handy and Homejoy, which announced last week that it will be shuttering at the end of the month.

[via Re/code]