Are You Too Stoned To Drive?

The app, called Canary, allows users to determine whether they’re in a suitable condition to drive. It runs through a battery of tests: remembering a sequence of numbers, balancing on one foot, playing a digital whack-a-mole game, and then estimating a time period of 20 seconds. By comparing the results against a personal baseline or a collective average, users receive a green, yellow, or red light assessing their level of functioning.

Drivers can be impaired by factors as diverse as fatigue, alcohol, or legal medications, but NORML is plugging it as a way for potential drivers to determine whether they are too high to drive, which has proven to be a confounding issue as more states allow medical and recreational marijuana.

The developer is Marc Silverman, a former engineer and medical device executive. He’s not employed by NORML, but agreed to partner with the organization. Since the announcement last week, he says Canary, which costs $4.99, has been downloaded thousands of times, though of course it’s impossible to tell if it has kept anyone from driving impaired, or prevented any accidents.

We believe that the vast majority of people are responsible.

The app depends on someone who may be impaired taking the initiative to protect themselves and others. “It requires a responsible citizen to take this test, someone that cares,” Silverman says. “What we’re hoping, what we believe, is that the vast majority of people are responsible. They don’t want to hurt anybody else. They don’t want to hurt themselves.”

He initially wanted to call the app The Responsible Citizen. “No, I’m not a marketing guy,” he admits. “The idea is to cut law enforcement out for all the right reasons. We’d like people to go about their business, and drive safely, and never encounter a law enforcement official, but even more important—never encounter a pedestrian or another driver.”

Loosening medical and recreational pot laws in many states have been permitted under a 2013 Department of Justice document known as the Cole Memo, for then Deputy Attorney General James M. Cole. The memo has been widely interpreted to say that the federal government will respect state marijuana laws as long as they do not violate several tenets, including that they don’t enable distribution to minors, do not sell drugs across states lines, and do not facilitate organized crime. One of the memo’s more ambiguous requirements is: “Preventing drugged driving and the exacerbation of other public health consequences associated with marijuana use.”