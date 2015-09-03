This New Drone Is Designed To Safely Break Apart On Impact

One of the biggest concerns people have about drones is that they are thought to be dangerous: People can lose control of them and endanger people and property, or fly them too close to aircraft and put entire flights at risk.

A new drone company thinks it has the solution that doesn’t sacrifice any of the flight or camera capabilities found on popular models like those from industry leader DJI.

Already available for preorders, the Snap drone from San Francisco-based Vantage Robotics is designed specifically with crashes in mind. According to Vantage founder and CEO Tobin Fisher, the Snap was designed to break into component parts on impact. Those magnetic components can then be quickly snapped back into place for further flight.

The Snap is also quite a bit smaller and lighter than many consumer drones, something that Fisher points out also makes the Snap safer.

Many drones are now marketed as flying cameras, and the Snap is no different. Despite safety being the primary concern, the Snap does not skimp on its tech, coming equipped with a high-quality 4K camera.

Priced at $1,300, the Snap is controlled using a smartphone app. The app is meant to be very simple for anyone to use, giving flight control with little more than a tilt of the phone or a tap on the screen.

But while the Snap may well have many of the features, and additional safety elements, that together position it quite well in the market, one industry expert thinks Vantage will have a hard time stealing market share from DJI and other leaders like 3D Robotics.