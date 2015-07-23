This “World’s First” Artificially Intelligent Ad Is A Test of Automated Creativity

M&C Saatchi has developed an outdoor campaign which “evolves” unique ads based on its audience’s reactions, which makes it the world’s first artificial intelligence poster campaign, the agency claims.

Built around a single site in central London, the campaign, for invented coffee brand Bahio, is powered by a genetic algorithm that tests different executions by analyzing the strengths of various features such as copy, layout, font and image.

The project, now underway, launched with around 1,000 different images and other variable creative components served randomly to passers-by before the self-selection process began. The ad also tests fonts and font sizes, layout and also words which are now being selected, presented then refined by a recursive grammar engine.





Creative components which fail to engage are automatically removed from circulation while those prompting an engaged reaction are re-worked into further executions–a process which will play out over the next couple of weeks.

Audience response is measured by a camera embedded in the site. “Strength” of creative components is determined by the engagement of passers-by–whether they look happy, sad or neutral.

The project is a Darwinian approach to advertising which, though only an experiment, points to an interesting future role of artificial intelligence in advertising creativity, M&C Saatchi’s Chief Innovation Officer David Cox says.

“Already, automated creativity is starting the enter the mainstream,” he points out, citing e-David, a robot created by computer scientists at the University of Konstanz in Germany, programmed to paint pictures while making its own decisions on brush strokes and shading. Then there’s Electric Sheep–a collaborative art project created by developer Scott Draves in which computers create abstract animations users then vote on to help the system “learn” what is good and influence the next stage of its evolution.