What’s The Best Comic-Book Adaptation Ever?

In Fast Company’s September issue, we speak with Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman to hear how he took America’s favorite flesh-eating zombies from the pages of comic books to millions of digital devices around the world for the hit TV show. This got us thinking: Of all the many, many comic-book adaptations that have lit up screens big, small, and pocket-size over the decades, which one is the absolute best?

To find out, we’re turning the sure-to-be-heated debate over to you, our highly informed, very opinionated readers. (Did we mention smart?) So whadya think: Are Professor X and Cyclops any match for Batman? Can Wonder Woman crush Hulk and make Hulk mad? And where does The Walking Dead stand, anyway, in the pantheon of bad-dude-pummeling, pulp-to-pixel characters?

This epic smackdown won’t just include recent powerhouse franchises like The Avengers or X-Men. No, we want you to choose from 32 contenders across four categories, including some of your favorite Saturday morning cartoons and other hits that you probably had no idea were conceived as funnies first. What, you actually thought Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones were the first interpretations of Agents J and K?

Each round of voting begins at 6:00 a.m. ET every day starting on Monday, August 31, and voting ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, September 4–at which time we will name the best, most badass page-to-screen production ever . . . produced!

Now: Let the battle begin!

Did you know Robert Kirkman started out with a comic called “Battle Pope”? Neither did we. Hear more about it:

[Photo: The Dark Knight: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.; Daredevil: Barry Wetcher, Courtesy of Netflix]