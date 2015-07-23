Kaleidoscopic Music Video Depicts A Rainbow Warzone

The directing duo bif take us along a visceral, candy-colored chase scene in their new animated music video for Green by French electronic musician Azel Phara. Crashing through a landscape made entirely of dots, multicolored tanks chase neon figures as helicopters and fighter planes fly ahead. The whole thing has the heightening tension of an action film until finally exploding into a dazzling array of geometric shapes.

The duo behind bif, 3-D artists Jules Junaud and Frabrice Le Nezet, used motion capture animation to render the realistic scene. “We wanted to create visuals that were full of contrasts; Minimal to complex, pastel to vivid, earth to air, silent to loud, light to heavy, green to RGB,” says bif on their producer’s website. “Taking inspiration from classic action films, we aimed to generate camera moves in CG that had a realistic live action element, bringing together some rich and intense action sequences.”