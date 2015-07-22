Twitter Profiles Spell Out The Lyrics To “Tainted Love” In This YouTube Masterpiece

It’s the determination that is so impressive. Someone genius has taken the Soft Cell track Tainted Love and made a video using screenshots of Twitter profiles that kind of match the lyrics. Not just for a bit of the song, for the entire thing.

Example: “(Merp Merp, merpmerp) Sam Tyne, Psy, Phill Ive, God 2, (MerpMerp) Ronald Way, Arf, God 2, (MerpMerp), Ketta Wade…”

It was posted on YouTube on Monday by jimjarmo otherwise known as Jim Mortleman, with the following text: “Twitter in all its diversity–from mundanity to perversity–“sings” Soft Cell. Enjoy. This has been a solo pun jam. Any rumors of musical differences with my fellow FrinterGardeners have been greatly exaggerated.”

In the credits at the end of the video Mortleman claims that “no profiles were fabricated or altered in the creation of the video, which is billed as a FrinterGarden production. Also according to the credits, Tainted Love is just the latest in a series of similar videos, which “grew out of a collaborative online game to replicate iconic songs using only screenshots of social media profiles.” Others in the series include a special version of Bob Dylan’s Subterranean Homesick Blues, which features a Harmony Carr solo.

MerpMerp.