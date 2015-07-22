6 Very Cute Animals, Screaming

In the grand tradition of animals shrieking their way to viral status, we present this deer in Nara, Japan.

What begins as an adorable little squeak quickly shifts into a roaring bellow that would shake the fur off any lion. “We noticed this lone deer making strange whining sounds and thought it was pretty funny,” says Gavin Shapiro, who uploaded the video to his YouTube channel. “But we could not have prepared ourselves for what happened next. Easily one of the funniest and most unexpected moments of me and my friends’ lives.”

Deer, you’ve definitely earned your spot in our slideshow above of your screaming contemporaries.