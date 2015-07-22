Google Wants You To Wear The New Google Glass At Work

The upcoming iteration of Google Glass is all business: The tech giant is ditching its fashion aspirations this time around, focusing on a wearable suited for the workplace .

Google is upgrading its augmented reality headset to make it more functional–but it won’t diverge much from the discontinued first release, 9to5Google writes, with the exception of one key difference:

We’re familiar with multiple prototypes that are nearing the final stages of revision, and one thing is very clear: This isn’t going to be a drastic departure visually from the Explorer Edition. It has been tweaked, though, and there are at least a few differences noticeable from the outside. It folds like a regular pair of glasses, and because it’s first and foremost being built for the workplace, it has a more rugged build and appearance. . . .

Despite its new folding mechanism, the “Enterprise Edition” of Glass–as Google termed it internally–will not look very different to folks who weren’t privy to the first version through the now-shuttered Explorer program. Its overarching design remains the same, with all of its hardware on the right side and a band around the forehead. 9to5Google reports that the new Glass will, however, be hardier, and likely more water-resistant as well.

Back in January, Nest CEO Tony Fadell was put at the helm of Glass, which means the Enterprise rendition of Glass may not stay utilitarian for long. Google also announced in April that it was partnering with Italian eyewear company Luxottica, known for making glasses for designer brands like Prada and Ray-Ban.

[via BuzzFeed News]