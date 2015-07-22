The First Full “SPECTRE” Trailer Is Fully Loaded With James Bond’s Greatest Hits

The forthcoming SPECTRE will be Daniel Craig’s fourth time portraying James Bond for the screen, and if the first full trailer is to be believed, he will be more James Bond-y than ever. All that’s missing is the martini.

Details about the new film have been trickling out since , but this is the most information we’ve received all at once. So what do we know now? For one thing, there will be a scene set during Mexico’s Dia de Muertos, perhaps even the opening scene, and that Bond’s shenanigans there will get him in typical hot water with M (now Ralph Fiennes and not Judi Dench.) We already knew that Moneypenny and Q would be back, and they are, but this time our quartermaster appears to have re-upped on his gadgetry. While in his first appearance, Q was more into hacking computer systems than optimizing the weapons grade of Bond’s watch, when he presents a sleek, sporty Aston Martin in the new trailer, he boasts of “a few little tricks up her sleeve.” All hail the return of gadgets!

Aside from the old faces, we also meet our new ones in action. Monica Bellucci and Léa Seydoux appear as SPECTRE‘s Bond girls women, one of whom will surely prove a double agent. Since it’s implied that Seydoux has a link of some kind to Bond’s past and she seems like the obvious choice for a double-crosser, odds are it’s Bellucci. Also finally we have our first look at the film’s big bad, played by Christoph Waltz, who describes himself to Bond here as “the author of all your pain.” Speculation has run high that Waltz would be playing Blofeld, the original head of the Special Executive for Counter-intelligence, Terrorism, Revenge and Extortion in previous Bond films. IMDB has him as Franz Oberhauser, but that could be a ruse. In any case, perhaps just to mess with fans, Waltz is seen here wearing original villain Dr. No’s signature Nehru jacket.

What does it all mean? Find out when the film is released on November 6.