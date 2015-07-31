What Happens To A Workplace When All The Salaries Are Public?

Do you know what your boss earns? Do you wonder what’s going on with that guy in HR who always arrives late, but also gets a new car every six months?

At a company like Buffer, this is the kind of information everybody has access to. The social media startup has a transparency policy that includes salaries, so everybody knows what everybody else earns. Not only that, they know why.

Buffer CEO Leo Widrich told PSFK that he wanted to avoid office politics around salaries. The company even publishes details of new hires on a dedicated section of its site.

The advantages are many. Salary transparency keeps bosses honest, because they can’t hide special favors to preferred employees.

It also reduces the stress of hiring. Employees don’t have to negotiate their salary, and bosses don’t have to be sneaky right at the beginning of the relationship. Widrich says that Buffer applicants self-select (the company doesn’t use recruiters) because they are attracted to the company. Not everyone is happy about it, though. Some people don’t want to work at Buffer exactly because of this policy.

Why? They’re good hagglers. Open and fair salaries take away their opportunity to bargain for more money. And people who are good at bargaining up their salary might not be the best at their job. This could lead to less skilled employees earning more money than people who are better at the job.

According to organizational psychologist Karissa Thacker, if these people are allowed to earn more money, they “act like they are better than others once on the job.”