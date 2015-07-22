advertisement
What Apple’s Earnings Report Means For The Apple Watch

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Last week, Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon and Mark Wilson debated the fate of Apple’s latest luxury item, the Apple Watch. Yesterday, Apple reported on the official sales numbers of the device. With fresh information at hand, Noah and Mark dig back into the Apple Watch’s utility–or lack of– and answer some of the tweeted questions they received from last week’s episode of the 29th Floor.

