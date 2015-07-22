It’s A Dead World After All: “Life After Disney” Shows A Post-Apocalyptic Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World is the happiest place on Earth, but that’s only because the people who visit the collection of buildings/costumed characters/family-friendly rides/overpriced hotels and restaurants in Orlando have an emotional attachment to the brand that those things represent. Take the people away, let the grass grow uncontrolled in a 12 Moneys-like display of environmental reclamation, and the charm of Main Street and Space Mountain wears off pretty quickly.

That hasn’t happened (yet!), but we can take a look at what a Disney World that’s been reclaimed by nature, without the corporate presence or the human touch that maintains the Disney flagship park, thanks to a series of photo-manipulated images by DeviantArt artist eledoremassis02. While we can’t speak to the exact nature of the apocalypse that did Disney in in his images–sometimes it looks like zombies, other times like an environmental collapse–we can see exactly how bleak the once-great monuments to the convergence of pop culture and consumerism can be if there’s no one around to care about them. If Disney World goes, then that probably means there’s not much of a Florida left, and an abandoned shot of the Carousel of Progress with the statues degrading hammers that home, even to those who don’t have much affection for the Disney brand.