7 Things You Should Never Do Online

Most of us are familiar with the conventional wisdom about protecting our privacy online: Don’t enter personal or credit card information into sketchy web sites. Hide birthdates and other information scammers can use to steal your identity.

But, like a game of Whack-a-Mole, new privacy concerns pop up virtually every day. As the the senior vice president and general manager for the Intel Security’s Endpoint Security Business, it’s part of Candace Worley’s job to identify those threats and help people and enterprises avoid them.

“It’s astonishing what people will do online that they’d never do if a live person was standing there,” Worley says.

She adds that people hand over information about themselves freely, even when they should know better—it even happens in her family despite her job title and frequent reminders. If you want to shore up your online privacy protection, she says it’s important to avoid engaging in these seven risky behaviors.

We all love to post photos of our vacations, children, and happy times in our lives, with little regard for the price we pay in compromised privacy, Worley says. But you need to think about the price you might potentially pay for being so open. Photos posted while you’re on vacation announce to your community that you’re not home. And photos of children may end up in unsavory places. Worley points to reports about a Utah woman who posted family photographs of her children on Instagram, only to find they had been stolen and posted on child pornography web sites.

If there’s an app for that, it might know more about you than you’d like, Worley says. A February 2014 Intel report found that:

82% of apps were reading the device identification

64% knew who your carrier was

59% track you last known location

55% were continuously tracking your location

26% run the apps you use

26% knew your SIM card number

36% knew your account number for your account information

Be sure you know what the app is reading and, if it’s gaining access to too much information, don’t download it, she says.