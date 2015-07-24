How To Know If You Should Accept A Speaking Invitation

There comes a time in your career when people start to recognize you for your expertise. Whether it’s a reputation you’ve carefully crafted over the years or one you’ve naturally and serendipitously fallen into, when you reach a modicum of success in your field, you’ll notice that people start to ask for your opinion.

At the office, they may ask for your perspective on detailed projects, or high-level strategy. Outside the office, strangers will ask for your perspective, too—often in the form of a speaking opportunity or conference invitation. This is especially true if you’ve already done some public speaking, and are easy to find online, which these days so many of us are.

Depending what your take is on public speaking, that attention may or may not be welcome. Early in your speaking career, you may look at speaking invites with delight. Being recognized for your talents, knowledge, and unique perspective on a topic is flattering, and validating: it shows we’re doing good work, and confirms that other people see that, too.

But once you have a few conferences under your belt, you may find you have a different reaction.

If you find yourself fielding speaking requests and unsure of how to respond, here are my tips for how to navigate those requests and know whether it’s worth your time—and your audience’s—for you to accept the invite, and speak:

Be honest about your interest in the conference

First things first: is the conference you’ve been invited to compelling to you? As a speaker, you’re not expected to attend each session, so no need to evaluate content panel by panel. But at a high level, are you excited or at the very least intrigued by the spirit of the conference? If the answer is no, your answer to the organizer should also be no.

Assess your audience

Who will you be speaking to? Does it sound like “your tribe”? Are you confident you can help or enlighten that crowd in some way? If the audience doesn’t resonate with you, your message may not resonate with them, either.