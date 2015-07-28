How To Turn Anger Into Creative Energy

Most of us recognize that you have to fail on the road to success. We know learning from mistakes is what perseverance is all about. But if that’s true, then the emotions those setbacks unleash are also key ingredients in that process.

There’s no point tip-toeing around the fact that everyone gets fed up from time to time. But neurological research hints that anger might lay the groundwork for creativity and can be harnessed to solve problems.

First, a quick primer on the physiology of anger. Emotions surface because our brains use memories and past experiences to determine the severity of a situation. If it’s similar to something bad we’ve gone through before, we experience negative feelings as a way of protecting us from being hurt again and remembering that situation for future reference.

Unfamiliar and highly emotional experiences cause different patterns of neurological activity in our brains than when we feel calm and secure. The hypothalamus triggers the release of stress hormones, and the sympathetic nervous system flips into “fight or flight” mode as adrenaline and cortisol begin pumping through the body.

Steve Jobs believed that “creativity is just connecting things.” In 1998, he told Wired magazine that someone is creative because they “were able to connect experiences they’ve had and synthesize new things. And the reason they were able to do that was that they’ve had more experiences or they have thought more about their experiences than other people.”

In other words, we generate new ideas when we can connect past experiences to something that’s happening in the present in order to piece together a new solution—almost like a puzzle.

Being angry typically makes us act irrationally and unpredictably. We imagine doing things we never actually follow through with. Yet we’re so emotionally heated that we give shorter shrift to the social standards that otherwise manage our thoughts, behaviors, and decisions.