5 People You Should Have Lunch With Before Your Internship Ends

Think about it: Every morning, you walk into the same office as a group of people who work some awesome full-time jobs and seem to really know what they’re doing. Why not take advantage of that? Before your internship comes to a close at the end of the summer, be sure to schedule some quality time with these five important coworkers:

When you’re a business intern at a large corporation like Lynn, making personal connections can help to make the environment feel a little more intimate. The best place to start? Grabbing lunch or coffee with your supervisor. “It’s important to have a good understanding of who you’re working with and your team’s culture,” Lynn says. “During your meeting, I would be sure to ask questions about their role and responsibilities, but also make an attempt to get to know them on a slightly personal level. It’s easier to work with people when you feel more comfortable with them, and knowing them better can also mean that you’ll have their support in completing your intern projects.”

Sometimes the best lunch buddies are your peers: Seasoned editorial intern Claire says she tries to grab lunch with her fellow interns at least once while they’re working together. “The people above you are excellent resources, but so are your peers, especially when it comes to job searching,” she explains. “Often someone you interned with will be hired at a company you’d like to work for, and they can then put in a good word for you. Even if you’re not looking for a job, having an editor’s email address in your pocket is a great way to score future internships.”

Wish you could sip a latte with a senior manager? Dying to pick the brain of the CEO? Sam, a former software engineering intern at a major tech company, says snagging a lunch date with a company leader isn’t as hard as you might think. “There are two main groups of people I try to meet with during an internship: people with lots of experience and people in roles I’m interested in,” he says. “Last summer I was able to have lunch with a very senior person at [my company] simply by shooting him an email. It never hurts to ask.” Duly noted.