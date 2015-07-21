“Word Wars” Delivers Your Daily Headlines As If They Came From A Long Time Ago, In A Galaxy Far, Far Away

Reading the news in the morning is a sometimes interesting, often depressing, experience. But it definitely becomes a much more exciting experience when you get your headlines from the “Word Wars” YouTube channel. The channel, a project from software artist Julien Deswaef, captures top headlines from the New York Times every morning, along with a brief summary of the story, and then presents them in the scrolling-over-space format used to brief viewers on what’s been up in the Star Wars universe before each movie–all while John Williams’s epically bombastic score adds a layer of gravity and importance to stories about, say, who advises Donald Trump on his Presidential campaign.