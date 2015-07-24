Avoid These 3 Mistakes When Scaling Your Business

You’ve been successful in launching a new product or a new company. There are customers and clients calling to buy your new product or do business with you. So the next logical step is to scale up your business . Since you have or do something people obviously want, why not?

But before you start scaling your business, it’s smart to pause for a moment and take stock. You haven’t reached the summit as soon as you’ve proved your product or service has a good shot in the marketplace. In fact, the journey has just begun.

When you move ahead, you’ll want to avoid the pitfalls established companies confront when hastily getting into new markets plus the errors that drive so many startups to oblivion. On the other hand, waiting too long to scale up your business can dictate the life or death of your company, too.

Here are the three things you need to avoid when you want to grow your business.

The markets for most new products typically have three different types of users—the first users, the early adopters, and the real or scaling users.

The first users are those who try the product for free, suggest improvements, and write about it on their blogs. They play a vital role in the scaling process because their rave reviews can encourage your real users.

Take Quake, for instance, a game launched by John Carmack in 1996. The developers let seasoned players try the game for free in return for proposing modifications and debugs. Only then did the polished version of the game go out to the real users, who are the paying public.