Forever 21 Turns Your Instagram Photos Into Real-time, Real-Life Portraits, In Thread

The fashion brand and Brooklyn-based digital agency Breakfast unveiled a massive screen designed to show off specially tagged Instagram shots. But it’s not a digital screen–in fact, the “pixels” on this screen are made entirely out of 1.5 inch-wide thread (ribbon is probably a more apt term) that rotate around to create a fabric tableau.

F21 Thread Screen goes live July 22 and will run 24 hours a day for a week to support the brand’s back-to-school “Tried and True” campaign (which is all about cherishing your best friend). BFFs around the world are encouraged to tag Instagram photos with #F21ThreadScreen to have their images displayed. The entire thing is being live-streamed, and each image on the screen will be cut into a short video, sent back to the hashtagger for them to share.

The massive screen is made up of 6,400 spools of thread that rotate around, conveyer-belt style, to make up the pictures from 36 different colors. In today’s 4K or retina-display world, the screen’s 80×80 resolution might seem simplistic, but the process to creating this giant machine, which was entirely built from scratch, is anything but, says Andrew Zolty, partner and chief creative officer, Breakfast.

The brand and the agency started conversations about a year and a half ago, looking to do something innovative with technology and social media offline. “So the brief was quite open in that regard,” he says.

“We had very good results in the past that gave our fans new and exciting ways to get involved with our brand including our holographic fashion show [in 2011] and 3-D looking glass projects [in 2012],” says Linda Change, VP of merchandising at Forever 21. “After those launched we were dormant for two years, so we wanted to come back with something innovative and unique.”

The team at Breakfast, who developed the wireless photo printer Instaprint in 2012, wanted to create a machine that could be used by anyone in the world, Zolty says. “We felt like if we were going to build something, we didn’t want only the people experiencing it to be the ones who saw it live.”