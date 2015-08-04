How Gwyneth Paltrow Created A “Real Brand” With Goop

Since launching in 2008, Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s company Goop has become a powerful lifestyle brand. But, as Paltrow notes, “It’s a tricky thing to create a real brand.” So how’d she do it? Watch the video to hear her and Goop CEO Lisa Gersh recount the company’s early days, the occasional misstep, and how starting from a “very real, very honest place” may just be the best thing a new entrepreneur can do. And be sure to read our September cover story here.