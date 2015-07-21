Lufthansa Jet Nearly Collides With Drone

A drone nearly hit an airplane three miles from Warsaw’s international airport on Monday, the Associated Press reports .

A Lufthansa jet landing at Warsaw Chopin Airport came within 300 feet of what looked like an unmanned drone, according to officials. A Lufthansa spokesperson claimed “a black object appeared on the right side of the plane” while it was 2,500 feet from the ground, and the crew “supposed that this object could be a drone.”

In Poland, drones are cheaper and easy to obtain, but they are not supposed to be flown within a 12-mile radius of an airport.

Smaller drones like quadrocopters and octocopters–which are popular with hobbyists–pose a similar danger to planes as birds do: They can get sucked into flight engines. As drones become more commonplace, incidents like this will likely occur with greater frequency, even when no-fly zones are clearly delineated.