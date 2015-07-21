Twitter’s New Safety Center Highlights Its Efforts To Curb Harassment

Twitter unveiled a new “safety center” on Monday, where users can learn more about its safety policies, reporting process, and tools for filtering harassment out of timelines.

The announcement seems long overdue: Facebook, for instance, launched its safety center in 2010.

A string of high-profile incidents of harassment on Twitter–from the Gamergate controversy to an array of episodes targeting celebrities and journalists–have recently brought attention to the issue, and the company has been visibly increasing its efforts to address it. Since December, Twitter has created a more streamlined way for users to flag abusive tweets, improved features to help individual users report threats to law enforcement, and tripled the size of the human team at Twitter that fields user reports of online harassment. The company has also refined its policies regarding revenge porn, and has created a filter that users can turn on to automatically clean up their feeds.

Some folks have accused the platform of shifting responsibility to users by employing blocking and filtering tools to address harassment. The safety center is yet another effort to help users help themselves–but that Twitter now has more extensive tools and reporting processes to present on such a page is a leap in the right direction.

