Your Deepest, Darkest, Most Personal Fears–Animated!

Seeing your deepest, darkest fears animated as a colorful comic strip can either do wonders in helping you get over it–or send you spiraling faster down the abyss of endless nightmares.Yay!?

Animator Fran Krause takes submissions from readers about their fears and illustrates them for his web comic series Deep Dark Fears. At turns hilarious and downright grisly, Deep Dark Fears is an interesting peek into the psyche of other people–whom Sarte once famously compared to hell.

Now Krause has turned a collection of more than 100 strips into his first book, out this September. Pre-order Deep Dark Fears here and check out more of Krause’s work.