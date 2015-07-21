Watch Jedi Chipmunks Duel In A “Star Wars” Lightsaber Battle Remake Because Obviously

While we all exercise extreme patience–right?–for the 2017 release of Star Wars: Episode VIII, let’s kill some time by dialing things back 10 years to that choice lightsaber fight between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. And instead of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, let’s use chipmunks. Because–wait, do we really need to explain why? (For those keeping score at home, the world can be a very cruel place and sometimes we need some redic mirth just to keep us getting up in the morning.)