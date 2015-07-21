Watch This Tiny Breakdancing Prodigy Bust Moves To Remove Dirt From Her Clothes

Seven years into its “Dirt is Good” positioning and detergent brand Persil is still finding new ways for kids to get themselves filthy.

The original “Dirt is good” spot from 2008 was a thoughtful and rather melancholic affair, created by BBH, with a sad robot that eventually turned into a mud splashing little boy. Now, the Unilever-owned brand (known as Persil in the U.K., but Omo in most other markets) has found a mini-breakdancer, and this latest execution of the core strategy is joyful from the outset.

Fresh from a triumphant performance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, eight-year-old British dance prodigy, B Girl Terra, is seen in the 50-second film initially playing hopscotch in a playground but as a beat begins she starts making some serious moves. Inevitably, her white outfit gets covered in dirt as she flips and spins her way around. Towards the end of the film, while performing a gravity-defying headspin, her grubby tracksuit magically turns white again.

The spot, created by agency DLKW Lowe, introduces Persil’s new Dual Capsule format. The TV and online spot, which was shot in South Africa and directed by Nadia Marquard Otsen of Academy, launched this week in some European markets, but will extend globally in the coming weeks, and will be supported with outdoor and digital executions.